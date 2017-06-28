Get ready for take off as Departure Lounge returns

An acclaimed performance festival is to return to Derby Theatre as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Departure Lounge is back and runs from Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23

Derby Theatre Photo by Chris Seddon

It is a summer festival with a bumper line-up of shows, workshops and talks, and a hub for fresh and innovative performance.

You’ll get your usual dose of Edinburgh previews, as well as tried and tested work, and a couple of brand new works-in-progress.

Organisers are also delighted to announce that they will be hosting Little Earthquake’s East Meets West Symposium and the family day will return to finish off the weekend with some exciting new work for young audiences.

Performance highlights of the festival include: Declining Solo by award-winning Two Destination Language, a heart-breaking story of watching a parent ageing and fading against a background of changing culture, a beautiful piece presented as choreographed physical movement; O No!, one of the most talked about shows of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015, by Jamie Wood, a psychedelic ride and a wonky homage to the woman damned for destroying the Beatles which borrows Yoko Ono’s art instructions to ask whether falling in love is always catastrophic, a piece about reckless optimism, avant-garde art and what we might yet have to learn from the hippies; Lists for the End of the World, an exciting Edinburgh Festival preview by fanSHEN, a show composed entirely of lists, sourced from all kinds of people in all kinds of places, a mashup of humour and empathy; a show in which the ordinary and the extraordinary, the profound and the ridiculous sit playfully side by side; BULLISH, a preview show ahead of its London premiere, by multi award-winning Milk Presents, a wild show about not taming the minotaur within where ancient mythology meets modern gender negotiation and a piece inspired by Ovid’s Minotaur, a gender fierce ensemble of hopers and renegades try to pass, pack and blag their way out of the labyrinth.

For more on what is in store at this year’s Departure Lounge festival, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Derby Theatre photo credit: Chris Seddon