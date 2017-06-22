Get your tickets for Manford’s Derby Arena tour date

It’s been a busy few years for comedian Jason Manford, but he will be bringing his new UK wide tour Muddle Class to the Derby Arena on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Jason’s new tour promises to feature a wealth of material about growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion. Delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit, this is a show not to be missed.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’. thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago! I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit! It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Jason has become one of UK’s most established comedians, appearing regularly on programmes such as 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1).

The new show will be an opportunity for local stand-up comedy fans to see this nationally known comic live and promises to deliver a wealth of comedy anecdotes and audience banter.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced from £29.50 and will go on sale with Derby LIVE on Friday, June 23 at 10am. The show is suitable for ages 13-plus. Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.