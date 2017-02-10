Godber classic at the Pomegranate

The Empty Nesters’ Club will be performed at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre from February 16-18.

Presented by John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield, this play is written and directed by John Godber.

Join Vicky Barret for the inaugural meeting of The Empty Nesters’ Club. If your children have left home and the nest is empty, this is the group for you.

Vicky will share her story of empty bedrooms, fresher’s flu, boyfriends, long goodbyes, motorway service stations and trips to Ikea; and how she fought back to be the woman she is today, exhausted!

Featuring a host of characters you will love, and some you will hate, this play is suitable for ages 16 and over.

Evening performances are from 7.30pm and there will also be a Saturday matinee from 3pm.

Tickets are £19.50, concessions £18.50, child £16.50.

Call the box office on 01246 345222.