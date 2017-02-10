Guys and Dolls to be performed in Belper

Guys and Dolls is to be performed by Belper Musical Theatre from February 14-18.

The venue for the production is Belper Community Theatre, Belper School.

Belper Musical Theatre members will perform Frank Loesser’s beloved musical. The sassy and highly entertaining show includes songs such as Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat, Sue Me, If I Were A Bell and Luck Be A Lady Tonight.

For ticket details, you can ring Jan Outram on 01773 856190 or go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/bmt