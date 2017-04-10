Heartwarming true story to be performed in Heanor

Heanor Baptist Church will be the venue for a performance of the play As The Crow Flies, on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7.30pm.

This is the heartwarming true story of an unlikely friendship between a dispirited divorcée and a wounded crow, presented by Pentabus Theatre under the Live and Local banner.

With a thrilling script by award-winning playwright Hattie Naylor (Royal Exchange Theatre, BBC Radio 4), this is thought-provoking, darkly humorous and engaging entertainment, suitable for those aged 14 and over.

Alfie keeps hiding Beth’s gardening gloves. She’s got lots to do and it’s just not funny anymore. Why won’t he realise that gardening is helping her forget everything? Why can’t he see she’s still not over her divorce? Why can’t he just be nice?

Based on a true story of a woman who struck up an unlikely friendship with a wounded crow, this new play features live music, original songs, great drama – and a crow called Alfie.

Two actors perform Beth and Alfie’s unusual story, accompanied by live music composed especially for this play by Dom Coyote.

Tickets are £9 (adults) or £7 (OAPs or students).

Book now by calling David Howe on 01773 718 676.