Jodie Prenger brings Shirley Valentine to Derbyshire this week

Television favourite Jodie Prenger is in Chesterfield this week in a touring production of Willy Russell’s masterpiece Shirley Valentine.

She plays a Liverpudlian housewife who swops a life of domestic drudgery for an adventure of self discovery in Greece.

Shirley Valentine runs at the Pomegranate Theatre from tonight (Monday, September 26) until Saturday, September 30.

Jodie landed the role of Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh’s revival production of Oliver! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane after winning BBC 1’s I’d Do Anything. She won the 2010 Whatsonstage Theatregoer’s Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

She then went on to play The Lady of The Lake in the Spamalot UK tour and in the West End at the Playhouse Theatre, and Dolly in the National Theatre’s production of One Man Two Guvnors at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

She took the title role of Calamity Jane on a major UK tour, played Miss Hannigan in Annie at the New Theatre, Oxford, travelled around the UK in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show Tell Me On A Sunday and has been cast as Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables at the Dubai Opera Theatre.

As an actress, television work includes Jamie Johnson, Citizen Khan, Casualty, Wizards vs Aliens, Candy Cabs and Waterloo Road, all for BBC1.

Her workas a presenter for TV has included Top Dog for BBC Sports Relief, the BBC 1’s Long Live Britain! exploring the effects of diabetes and the importance of testing, and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief 2013 in which she came second! She has had her own regular slot on ITV1’s This Morning.

Other television appearances include Strictly Come Dancing, Pointless, Justin’s House, The Chase, Lorraine, Children In Need and The Michael Ball Show.

Jodie has guest presented for Elaine Paige and Paul O’Grady on many occassions with BBC Radio 2. Other BBC Radio 2 appearances include Wogan, co-hosting Going Out With Alan Carr, Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show, The Olivier Awards 2010 and Children in Need 2009 with Graham Norton.

She toured with John Barrowman on his 2010 and 2011 UK tours and can be heard singing So Close with him on his self titled album Her concert appearances for BBC Radio 2 include Thank You for the Music, The Friday Night Is Music Night James Bond Special, The Friday is Music Night King’s Lynn Festival Special and The Andrew Lloyd Webber 60th Birthday Party. Other concerts include The RAF Benevolent Fund Gala, and Bryn Terfel’s annual Faenol Festival in North Wales. She recorded ‘In The Mood’ for The Very Best of Glenn Miller album.

Readers of TV Times voted Jodie their Favourite Reality TV Star of 2008. Jodie’s weightloss DVD, Jodie’s Fitness Blasts was launched exclusively by QVC on New Year’s Day 2014.