Join Jack at Derby Theatre Studio

Don’t miss out on your last chance to catch Jack in the Studio at Derby Theatre.
It can be seen there until December 31.
Jack is a fee fi fo fun and feisty tale based on the classic story Jack and the Beanstalk, perfect for ages three and over, adapted by Mike Kenny.
Join us for a magical seasonal tale as cheeky little Jack climbs the beanstalk to find a very hungry giant! Not even his magic beans can help him escape but it’s ok, he has a plan... Now if he could just cheer up that angry chicken!
Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale in a special adaptation for audiences aged three and over, plus their families and friends.
Tickets Jack are £11 and £9.50 for concessions. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk
Photo by Robert Day
