Kids’ TV star Ben is in Derby Arena panto

BAFTA-nominated actor and writer Ben Faulks, known to most as CBeebies’ Mr Bloom in the television show Mr Bloom’s Nursery, is set to star as Idle Jacques in this year’s spectacular all-star family panto Beauty and the Beast at Derby Arena.

This year’s Derby LIVE panto is co-produced by Little Wolf Entertainment.

Ben will be joined by singer and actor Aston Dobson who will play the handsome but not too bright local heartthrob, Gaston in the production – returning by popular demand following his appearance as the Prince in last year’s panto Cinderella.

This year’s panto lead, Ben Faulks, trained at Bretton Hall School of Dance and Drama. Having graduated in Theatre Acting, he moved to Manchester to set out as an actor and writer. After establishing a street theatre company, Ben developed the characters and concept for Mr Bloom’s Nursery from an interactive piece he created called The Vegetable Nannies. He approached the BBC’s pre-school television channel CBeebies with his ideas from this show and in 2011 Mr Bloom’s Nursery was transmitted for the first time.

Both the series and Ben have received multiple BAFTA nominations as well as winning an RTS Award. In addition, the character of Mr Bloom has featured in many other BAFTA-award-winning CBeebies-related programmes.

More recently, Ben has also appeared on screen in Spotbots as Pompaloo the Magician & Rock the Merman, CBBC’s Marrying Mum & Dad, as well as performing alongside Adele Silva in Hollyoaks as Mark Brown. Ben has also toured the length and breadth of the country with Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live, a full-blown theatre show.

Also a children’s author, Ben has released two picture books Watch out for Muddy Puddles and What makes me, a me? and he has more children’s stories in the pipeline.

Ben said: “I’m super excited to be spending panto season in Derby. I’ve been lucky enough to perform in the city a few times before but never in the Arena, so can’t wait to get started.”

Morgan Brind, producer from Little Wolf Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled that this year’s production will star Ben Faulks, familiar to many families as his CBeebies character Mr Bloom. We know he is going to be a huge hit with audiences, and we are delighted to welcome Aston Dobson back to Derby.”

Beauty and the Beast will be on stage at Derby Arena from Tuesday, December 5 until Sunday, December 31, tickets priced from £14.75 with concessions, group, school and family tickets available. Save £2 when you book before October 31, with other savings available. Call the box office on 01332 255800 or go online to www.derbylive.co.uk