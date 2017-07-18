Macbeth gets the Oddsocks treatment again at Markeaton Park

Oddsocks theatre company will be performing Macbeth at Markeaton Park Craft Village in Derby.

Following on from its successful tour in 2016, last year’s production of Macbeth will be making a comeback this season. Promising to once again be nothing short of Oddsocks’ usual mayhem and anarchy, Shakespeare’s dramatic story of ambition turned bad is brought vividly to life in this hilarious Steampunk musical adaptation.

Alongside a soundtrack of hit songs this classic tale with a twist will once again portray Oddsocks passion for performing Shakespeare with energy and silliness.

Macbeth will be performed from July 26 to July 27, at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for families with children aged seven and over. Tickets are priced at £17.25. Call on 01332 255800, go online at derbylive.co.uk or head in person to the Sales and Information Centre on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.