Norman Pace stars in Hairspray

Comedy legend Norman Pace stars in feelgood musical Hairspray which is heading to Derbyshire this week.

He’ll be treading the boards at Buxton Opera House from October 23 t0 28, playing the part of Wilbur Turnblad whose daughter has big dreams and whose wife has a big personality. Hairspray tells the story of a plus-size girl whose ambition is to dance on national television. She passes the audition with flying colours and uses her newfound fame to fight for equality, bagging a heart-throb along the way. Hairspray is packed with top numbers such as You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids In Town and many more. This irrepressible show is the perfect half term treat for all the family. Performances are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets from £26. To book call 01298 72190 or visit the website www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.