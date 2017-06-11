Radcliffe will make his Mark at the Guildhall with latest show

Mark Radcliffe brings his latest live show - Should You Be Interested - to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, June 15, from 8pm.

Radio and television presenter, musician, writer, friend of the stars and all round cheese fetishist, Mark Radcliffe has been making a little go a long way for several decades now. This show is no exception!

Expect stories and songs of middle aged angst and ennui along with tales of ineptitude and encounters with some of music’s most famous names who Mark has on speed dial. Even if his calls are blocked at the other end. He’s finally run out of friends and so now has no choice but to go it alone.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 and can be purchased on 01332 255800 or online at www.derbylive.co.uk

Photo by Paul Langley