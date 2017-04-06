The Full Monty is back in Sheffield

Simon Beaufoy’s award-winning production of The Full Monty brings its UK tour to a close in Sheffield this month.

The story of redundant steelworkers who turn to stripping to make a living is currently running at the city’s Lyceum until April 15.

Gary Lucy (EastEnders, Footballer’s Wives and Dancing on Ice winner) heads a star-studded cast which includes Anthony Lewis (Emmerdale), Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies), Louis Emerick (Brookside), Chris Fountain (Hollyoaks) and Kai Owen (Hollyoaks, Torchwood).

The story of redundant steelworkers who turn to stripping to make a living is at Sheffield Lyceum until April 15.

Tickets are priced from £21, contact 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk