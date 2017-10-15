Thrills and spills as 39 Steps hits the Guildhall stage

The Big Adventures theatre company will be performing an adaptation of John Buchan’s The 39 Steps at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre.

The production can be seen from October 24-28.

Richard Hannay is on the run from a network of spies intent on killing him. All he has to protect him is his pencil moustache and his stiff upper lip! See four intrepid actors portray 100 characters in this entertaining show.

Tickets are £13.25 (plus concessions). Call the box office for tickets on 01332 255800.