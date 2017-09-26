WIN Dinosaur World tickets

The spectacular new stage show Dinosaur World is heading to Nottingham — and you could be in the audience thanks to our free and easy-to-enter competition as fearsome extinct creatures are brought to life.

Dinosaur World roars into the Theatre Royal from Friday October 13 to Sunday October 15, as part of a major UK tour — and we have a family ticket to give away. Read on for details on how you can win the prize.

The show introduces audiences to the lost island of Mundo De Los Lagartos Terribles off the east coast of South America — a land rumoured to be inhabited by dinosaurs which escaped mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period.

Using stunning puppetry to bring a range of remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, the show reveals a host of impressive creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the tyrannosaurus rex, along with a giraffatitan, segnosaurus and baby triceratops, to name a few.

The live show is followed by a post-show ‘meet and greet’ where audience members have the opportunity to meet the dinosaurs in person.

This entertaining and engaging new show is sure to delight the whole family, while also educating young people (and adults) about these incredible creatures from the Mesozoic era.

For your chance to be there, email amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk, with your name, address and contact phone number in an email entitled Dinosaur World competition.

Entries close on Thursday October 5, at 5pm.

Normal competition rules apply. See this newspaper’s website for full terms and conditions. The family ticket admits two adults and two children.

The show runs from Friday October 13 to Sunday October 15.

Performance times are Fri day 1.30pm, Saturday 11am and 2pm, Sunday 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 plus discounts for families.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call the box office 0115 9895555.