Thornsett Brass Band on recruitment drive

Fancy learning to play a brass instrument?

Thornsett Brass Band are relaunching with new tuition from musical director Matt Gee.

Rehearsals will now take place on Mondays from 7pm to 9pm with a session for beginner players from 6pm to 7pm.

The band is looking for new younger members who would like to join. In addition the band would welcome any old brass banders who fancy having another go at playing or any adults who would like to learn.

There is free instrument loan, free beginners’ sessions and free membership of the band.

For further information, call Dave Ford 01663 747223 or 07926 151252.