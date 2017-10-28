Tribute show salutes Elvis the king of rock ‘n’ roll

Celebrating ten years on the road, musical production The Elvis Years brings to the stage the compelling story of the king of rock ‘n’ roll, Elvis Presley.

A top line-up of actor-musicians and nostalgic film footage will chart the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’ amazing journey.

The show, which will be staged at Buxton Opera House on November 2, highlights Elvis’ life from being a poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo, Mississippi, to his Army service then moves on to Hollywood and finally to the legendary Las Vegas concerts. The show takes in all the biggest hits including Always On My Mind, (recently voted the UK’s all-time favourite Elvis song), That’s Alright Mama, All Shook Up, Blue Suede Shoes, Suspicious Minds and American Trilogy. Tickets cost £23-£25. To book, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk