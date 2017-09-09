TV comic Mark Watson brings live show to Matlock Bath

Television comedian Mark Watson racked up 111 shows on his last live tour but there are still some places which he hasn’t visited.

So he’s heading out on an unusual journey across the UK, calling at places with either an M or a W in their name, in celebration of his initials.

That’s good news for Matlock Bath where he will be performing new and old material at the Grand Pavilion on September 22.

This tour will see him perform shows on a Chiltern train between Marylebone to High Wycombe, the ferry across the Mersey and in the Museum for Army Flying in Middle Wallop.

Mark has multiple live comedy awards and is an acclaimed novelist with eight books to his credit.

A regular on telly’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You, he has also appeared on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Mark’s show in Matlock is for over 14s only.

Tickets are £18.70. To book, visit the website: www. markwatson.seetickets.com/event/mark-watson/the-grand-pavilion/1072201