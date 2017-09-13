VIDEO: Foster & Allen tour to Derbyshire

Irish stars Foster & Allen are celebrating more than 40 years of entertaining the public by touring the United Kingdom.

They will be performing their hits including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years and Old Flames in concert at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 28. Mick Allen and Tony Foster met while playing in country music bands around Ireland. In 1975 they formed a small group and toured the UK where they played Irish music venues.

They decided to work together as a duo, playing ‘easy listening’ music with a touch of tradtional Irish instrumentals so stayed behind in England to try out the duo on the public.

Their first single record, The Rambles of Spring, made a good impact and the duo were soon in demand for cabaret venues all over Ireland.

The follow-up release, Bunch of Thyme, gave Foster & Allen their first number one in their native country, staying in the Irish charts for 40 consecutive weeks and re-entering for a further 13 weeks. It was not until 1982 that this single was released in the United Kingdom and it soon climbed to the top half of the British top twenty.

Their third single, Old Flames, took Foster & Allen on the way to stardom. Their first concert tour of the UK in 1983 was boosted by the release of mega hit single Maggie which, along wiwth A Bunch of Thyme, has become the signature tunes for Foster & Allen.

To date, the duo have achieved album and video sales in excess of 20 million worldwide.

Tickets for their show in the Winding Wheel cost £22.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk