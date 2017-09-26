VIDEO: From The Jam beats a path to Derbyshire

Tickets are now on sale for From The Jam who are set to play at a Chesterfield venue.

Founded by The Jam’s bass player Bruce Foxton, the band have been booked for The Avenue on October 7.

From The Jam have gained a reputation for the kind of incendiary ‘live’ performances that sealed the reputation of their predecessors. Audiences can expect to hear classic The Jam hits such as Down In The Tube Station at Midnight, Going Underground and Town Called Malice.

The Jam exploded onto the scene during the punk era of the mid seventies and scored massive hits before splitting in 1982. The Time Sellers will support From The Jam in Chesterfield. Formed in 2014 by cousins Adam Bull (lead guitar) and Jim Bull (vocals, guitar), both from Chesterfield, The Time Sellers are signed to DC Jam Records, home of artistes such as Richie Ramone, The Adicts & Fishbone. Their first single, Down Here, was released this year.

Details: www.seetickets.com/event/from-the-jam/the-avenue/1109706