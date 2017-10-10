VIDEO: Jimeoin masters the art of stand-up comedy

Live comedy master Jimeoin is lining up a couple of shows in Derbyshire.

His brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious stand-up has made him the undisputed award-winning star of TV shows including Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium, John Bishop Show and the Royal Vairety Performance.

Don’t miss Jimeoin’s knockout show, which is entitled Ridiculous, at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 21 and at Buxton Opera House on October 22. Both performances begin at 7.30pm and are suitable for viewers aged 16 years and over.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £20.50, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Buxton cost £19, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk