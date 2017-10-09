VIDEO: Marty Wilde launches 60th anniversary tour in Derbyshire

Marty Wilde, the original heart-throb and father of British rock ‘n’ roll celebrates his 60th anniversary as an icon of British popular culture with a huge nationwide tour.

He kicks off his string of live shows at Buxton Opera House on Tuesday, October 10.

Having been spotted performing at London’s legendary Condor Club in 1957, Marty had a string ot top five hits in the coming years as a teenage star, including Donna, Sea of Love, and A Teenager in Love.

He popularised the fresh, youthful form of music known as rock ‘n’ roll that had just hit British shores as the main feature artist on TV shows such as Oh Boy! And Boy Meets Girls.

Marty also cemented his longevity as a popular music icon with his prodigious songwriting for other artists, which included a string of hits in the 1980s such as Kids in America for his daughter, Kim.

It is this commitment to British music throughout 60 remarkable years of performing that has led Marty to be awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Years Honours list.

On celebrating his 60th year at the forefront of British popular music, and being recognised with an MBE, Marty said: “It is a wonderful honour which I shall treasure forever.”

Joining him on the very special Marty Wilde 60th Anniversary Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll Show tour will also be original icons Mike Berry, Eden Kane and Mark Wynter.

Mike Berry is known just as well for his music as he is for his TV work. A long time collaborator of producer Joe Meek, he enjoyed a string of hits in the 60s including Don’t You Think It’s Time, and The Sunshine Of Your Smile. He also had hits with his group The Outlaws including A Tribute To Buddy Holly. His TV work included the iconic BBC series Are You Being Served. Last year he was also a contestant on BBC’s The Voice.

Eden Kane, the older brother of musicians Peter Starstedt and Clive Sarstedt, had success in the early 1960s with I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You and Boys Cry, before moving to the United States, where he began an acting career. A breakout role in three Star Trek series (Voyager, Next Generation and New Enterprise) saw him cement his ongoing popularity.

Mark Wynter, who will join the tour as a very special guest, enjoyed a lengthy career between 1960 and 1968 with hits including Venus In Blue Jeans, It’s Almost Tomorrow, Shy Girl, and Go Away Little Girl. He is also a celebrated actor both on screen and stage, having appeared in films, television shows, plays and musicals. Mark most notably starred in BBC’s Doctors, and playing the lead in eight West End plays and musicals.

