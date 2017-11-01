VIDEO: Rufus Wainwright chooses Derbyshire for one of two UK shows

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will be performing one of his first UK solo concerts in Derbyshire, which will be one of only two shows in the country. He will be singing at Buxton Opera House on Friday, November 17.

Earlier this year, Rufus recorded a charity cover of the Stevie Wonder classic Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) in aid of The Art of Elysium.

One of the great artistes of his generation, Rufus has released eight studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Elton John, David Byrne and Mark Ronson to Joni Mitchell and Burt Bacharach.

At the age of 14 he was named Canada’s best young musician and later received the Juno Award for Best Alternative Album.

His Grammy-nominated album Rufus Does Judy celebrated Judy Garland and was recorded at Carnegie Hall in 2006.

Tickets for his Buxton show range from £49.50 to £60.50. Discounts are not available. To book, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk