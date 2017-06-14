VIDEO: Show celebrates Simon and Garfunkel

Following its West End success, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is heading for Chesterfield.

The show celebrates the lives and career of the folk/rock superstar duo whose first hit single The Sound of Silence was released half a century ago.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor- musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes you back through the ‘groovy’ times of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features Sixties’ photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more!

The show will be staged at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on June 21 at 7.45pm.

Tickets £22.50 and £20.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk