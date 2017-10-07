VIDEO: Showaddywaddy makes tracks for Derbyshire

Take a step down memory lane with Showaddywaddy and relive classic hits such as Under The Moon Of Love, Three Steps To Heaven, and Hey Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Don your brothel creeper shoes for a night of feelgood fun at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 14.

Showaddywaddy have toured the country since 1973 and last year were declared the hardest working band in the UK by the nation’s biggest entertainment guide Ents 24.

Tickets for their show in Chesterfield cost £22.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk