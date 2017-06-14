VIDEO: The Hut People, Teyr, Black Thorn head for Exile Festival

Eighteen acts will perform at this weekend’s Exile Festival in the glorious Derbyshire Dales countryside.

The festival takes over the verdant, woodland enclosed area known as Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, from June 23 to 25.

The line-up of acts performing, which may be subject to change, is as follows: Friday night - Dror Kessler, Wes Finch, The Dooberies, Gravity Percussion, The King B’sThe Dooberies, Wes Finch, The King B’s.

Saturday afternoon - Black Thorn, Prita, 5 Hills Out, Katie Spencer, Stuck in Second. Saturday night - Teyr, The Hut People, Agbeko, Lil Jim and the ‘Z’ Theory. Sunday afternoon - Molly and the Greynotes, Sarah Matthews and Doug Eunson, Sweet Liquorice, The Bonfire Radicals.

There will be a real ale/cider bar, food and drink stalls. Overnight camping is available. Organisers have renamed the main stage Jolly Jock stage in memory of festival pal Jolly Jock who passed away last year.

For more details, visit www.belpermusicfestival.org.uk