VIDEO: Walk The Line at The Johnny Cash Roadshow

Award-winning singer-songwriter Clive John accurately recreates what it was like to be a real Johnny Cash show.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow, which is coming to Buxton Opera House on August 6, takes the audience from the 1950s to 2002 and all the stops in between. Greatest hits such as Walk The Line and Folsom Prison Blues are included, along with songs from every one of the five decades that the Man in Black’s career spanned. The songs are accompanied by musicians and backing vocalists.

Screen images from Johnny Cash’s life form the backdrop to the live action.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family. Rosanne (the eldest daughter of Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian Liberto Cash Distin) and her daughter Caitlin have both seen the show.

Tickets £20-£22.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo by Ronny Casteren