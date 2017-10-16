VIDEO: Watch The Royal Ballet bring fairy story to life

Tumble down the rabbit hole with The Royal Ballet when Christopher Wheeldon’s exciting Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is beamed live to cinema screens. Alice, played by British principal Lauren Cuthbertson, is joined by familiar characters including the jittery White Rabbit, the eccentric, tap-dancing Mad Hatter, the enigmatic Caterpillar and the ferocious Queen of Hearts.

This much-loved story is reimagined with quirky designs by Bob Crowley as we follow Alice into Wonderland across a lake of tears, playing croquet with flamingos and attending a deranged tea party. Drawing upon a wealth of theatrical effects, including projection and puppetry, Crowley creates a mesmerising world of enchantment from the grinning Cheshire Cat to the sinuous Caterpillar with his 16 legs of ballet dancers en pointe.

A feast for the senses, Wheeldon’s spectacular ballet brings to life Carroll’s famous story with a menagerie of colours, characters and compelling choreography, whilst Joby Talbot’s lively score provides the perfect accompaniment to the ballet.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was the first full ballet created for the Company since 1995 and premiered in 2011 with sold-out performances.

Catch the broadcast at Chesterfield Cineworld, Derby Odeon, Derby Cinema de Luxe, Wirksworth Northern Lights Cinema and at The George in Tideswell on Monday, October 23, at 7.15pm.

For more details, visit www.roh.org.uk/cinema