VIDEO: World premiere on track for Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Have you got your tickets for a new play which will form part of Barrow Hill Roundhouse’s relaunch celebrations?

We went behind the scenes to find out the background to Down The Line and filmed part of a rehearsal to give you a sneak preview.

Down The Line at Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

