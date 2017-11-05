West End hit The Hunting of the Snark on track for Buxton

Ahoy there matey, all hands on deck to join the crew on a fun-filled musical voyage.

West End hit The Hunting of the Snark will be sailing into Buxton on November 12.

An impossible voyage with an improbable crew hunting an imaginary creature is brought magically alive in a comedy for all the family.

Inspired by the creator of Alice in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll, the classic poem The Hunting of The Snark, sees five intrepid adventurers hunt for the Snark. The riotous gang include The Boy, The Banker, The Butcher, The Baker, The Bellman and The Knitting Beaver who invite you along on this journey to find the dastardly Boojum. But does anyone actually know what a Snark looks like?

Packed to the brim with familiar tales of mayhem and mishaps and a few odd characters (watch out for the meat hunting Butcher!), this production has been given a modern makeover with catchy tunes, panto pranks and stunts which make this an all-round epic entertaining show.

Side-splittingly funny, joyful, fast-paced and bursting with an award-winning soundtrack of witty and memorable songs, The Hunting of the Snark will delight, excite and entertain.

The Hunting of the Snark is at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, November 12, at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £14.50 and family tickets are available. To buy tickets contact the Opera House box office, tel. 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk