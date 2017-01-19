What’s for dinner?

Quinoa & Vegetable Pulao

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250 g of quinoa

500 ml warm water

1 medium onion, chopped fine

2 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp of cumin seeds

4 drops Clove Spice Drops

3 drops Cinnamon Spice Drops

4 drops Cardamom Spice Drops

4 drops Pepper Spice Drops

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1/2 tsp grated ginger,

250g mixed frozen vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower)

2 tbsp coriander leaves (optional) and salt to taste

Method:

Heat the oil in a pan, preferably non-stick.

Add the cumin seeds and once they start to crackle, add the chopped onions.

Fry until the onion turns soft and then add the ginger and garlic. Sauté for 2 mins or until the aroma of fried garlic comes through.

Add the vegetables along with the fresh coriander. Stir and leave covered for 4-5 mins until the vegetables are slightly cooked but still have a bit of a crunch.

Stir in the quinoa into the pan. Add water, salt to taste and bring to boil.

Then lower the heat to simmer and cover to cook for about 5 mins. Ensure heat is low to prevent the quinoa from sticking to the pan.

Once the quinoa is fluffed up and cooked, add in all the Spice Drops®. Mix well to get an even blend of all the flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

l Spice Drops are available from Ocado, Amazon, Not on the High Street or from www.holylamaspicedrops.com for around £3.50 per bottle.