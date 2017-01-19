What’s for dinner?

Quinoa & Vegetable Pulao
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
250 g of quinoa
500 ml warm water
1 medium onion, chopped fine
2 tbsp oil
1/2 tsp of cumin seeds
4 drops Clove Spice Drops
3 drops Cinnamon Spice Drops
4 drops Cardamom Spice Drops
4 drops Pepper Spice Drops
1 tsp finely chopped garlic
1/2 tsp grated ginger,
250g mixed frozen vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower)
2 tbsp coriander leaves (optional) and salt to taste
Method:
Heat the oil in a pan, preferably non-stick.
Add the cumin seeds and once they start to crackle, add the chopped onions.
Fry until the onion turns soft and then add the ginger and garlic. Sauté for 2 mins or until the aroma of fried garlic comes through.
Add the vegetables along with the fresh coriander. Stir and leave covered for 4-5 mins until the vegetables are slightly cooked but still have a bit of a crunch.
Stir in the quinoa into the pan. Add water, salt to taste and bring to boil.
Then lower the heat to simmer and cover to cook for about 5 mins. Ensure heat is low to prevent the quinoa from sticking to the pan.
Once the quinoa is fluffed up and cooked, add in all the Spice Drops®. Mix well to get an even blend of all the flavours. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.
