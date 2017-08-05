What’s for dinner?

Spring Onion and Celery Loaded Potato Skins

(serves four as a starter or two as a main course)

Ingredients

2 large baking potatoes; 2 tsp olive oil plus extra for dressing the leaves; salt and ground black pepper; 2 tbsp sour cream; 25g Cheddar cheese; 4 spring onions, finely chopped; 2 sticks of celery, finely chopped; pinch of smoked paprika (optional); bag of Fresh & Naked Spicy Mixed Leaves

Method Heat oven to 200C/180C fan. Prick the potatoes a few times. Put the oil in a bowl with a good pinch of salt and pepper and roll each potato in it. Bake them in the oven for an hour until crispy on outside and soft in middle. Once cool enough to handle, cut in half and scoop out centre. Mash the potato in a bowl with the sour cream and cheese then stir in the spring onions and celery and season. Load the mixture back into the skins, sprinkle with smoked paprika and grill until the tops start to brown. Toss mixed leaves in olive oil and season, put on platter and top with loaded skins.

Recipe: www.lovethecrunch.com