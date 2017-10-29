Yarns of yesteryear at Matlock Storytelling Cafe

Dave Tonge, the Yarnsmith of Norwich, will be sharing tales from his new book when he visits Matlock.

He will be the guest of Matlock Storytelling Cafe which meets monthly at the Imperial Rooms.

Expect to hear tales which were shared in tavern yards and on market places in Dave’s presentation on November 3 at 7.30pm.

Cakes and hot beverages will be available. Bring your own booze.

For more details, visit www.matlockstorytellingcafe.co.uk