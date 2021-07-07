Quentin Blake's illustrations for author John Yeoman children's books go on show in Derby Museum and Art Gallery

Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books will open at Derby Museum & Art Gallery on Friday, July 9.

This touring exhibition, curated by Quentin Blake, features more than 40 works including illustrations and books by the two.

The pair have created more books together than Blake has with any other author, including Roald Dahl.

Quentin Blake's illustration for the children's book All The Year Round by John Yeoman. Image copyright of Quentin Blake.

Blake’s very first illustrations for children’s literature from 1960, as well as work from the pair’s latest collaboration and ten projects in between - from picture books and short novels for children to adaptations of classic folk tales – are included in the exhibition.

Illustrations from Blake and Yeoman will be exhibited from the following books: The Boy Who Sprouted Antlers; Mouse Trouble; The Fabulous Foskett Family Circus; Quentin Blake’s Amazing Animal Stories; The World’s Laziest Duck and other Amazing Records; The Hermit and the Bear; Featherbrains; The Heron and the Crane; Sixes and Sevens; and Up with Birds.

Tony Butler, executive director of Derby Museums, said: “As the city emerges from lockdown, we are delighted to be able to host such a prestigious exhibition here in Derby. These beautiful and unique works are inspirational and guaranteed to raise a smile whatever your age.”

The exhibition will run until October 3, at Derby Museum & Art Gallery on The Strand.

