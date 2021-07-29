Secret Postcard Show contributors support Derbyshire art gallery

Secret Postcard Show is an annual fundraiser for The Old Lock-up Gallery in Cromford.

The Old Lock Up Gallery at Cromford is seeking support for its fifth Secret Postcard Show in which artists donate postcard sized orginal work.

A statement on the gallery’s website says: “The exhibition is a fundraiser for the gallery and an arts charity – without this show the gallery was sure to have closed in its first year of opening. It continues to support the future of the gallery.”

Artists can submit a maximum seven postcards, measuring 12cm x 17.5cm, of their artwork in any medium, until August 6, 2021. The postcards should not be signed on the front but name and contact details should be put on the back.

The Secret Postcard Show will be open to the public from August 27 to September 11, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Work will be on sale throughout the exhibition and on Instagram on August 27 from 8.30pm to 10pm.

Postcards cost £15 and a percentage of the profit from the exhibition is donated to Arts Emergency, a charity supporting talented and disadvantaged creatives and artists to access education and employment in the arts sector.

Artists and collectors who support the exhibition are helping the gallery to develop and stay open during the winter.

To submit work for this year’s Secret Postcard Show, place submissions in an envelop with the correct postage paid to: The Old Lock Up Gallery, Swifts Hollow, 19 The Hill, Cromford, DE4 3RF.