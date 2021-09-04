Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall heads for Derbyshire to sing in tribute show to Moulin Rouge film

Jai McDowall is looking forward to singing Roxanne in Come What May which tours to Buxton.

He will be singing in Come What May which tours to the town’s Opera House on September 15, 2021.

Jai is looking forward to travelling around England with the show. He said: “I love getting out on the road and playing in different theatres and it’s such a great opportunity to see the country. I’ve been to so many amazing places that I would never have visited if I hadn’t toured.”

Moulin Rouge is his favourite movie musical. “I love the music,” said Jai.

Come What May is bursting at the seams with songs such as Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade plus hit songs from The Greatest Showman and other iconic film musicals.

Of all the songs in the show, Roxanne tops the list of numbers that Jai is most looking forward to singing. He said: “I just love the version they perform in the show and for some reason I always imagined myself singing it one day.”

Jai says he is already doing his dream job but added: “Now that Moulin Rouge is coming to the West End it would be pretty cool to play Christian."

When asked to choose a film to be parachuted into, he said: “Moulin Rouge, because I think it’d be amazing to be in Paris in the year 1900. A life with lots of singing and dancing in Paris, what more could you ask for?

Jai, a former care worker, won Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 by singing To Where You Are by Josh Grobin and scooped a cheque for £100,000. He released his debut album Believe at the end of that year.

The Scottish singer said: “Just before Covid/Lockdown hit, I was fortunate enough to tour with Susan Boyle around the UK. It was such an incredible experience and something I have wanted to do since being on Britain’s Got Talent, so that was a massive tick off the bucket list.”