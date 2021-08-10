Dane Baptiste tours Chocolate Chip live show to Derbyshire

Dane will be performing at Derby Theatre on October 22, 2021, in a show rescheduled from last March when the country went into lockdown.

His stand-up creation, Chocolate Chip, will see the acerbic comedian tackle race in his typically unfiltered and provocative manner. Dane said: “Normally if you make any comments about racial inequality or economic inequality people will say you have a chip on your shoulder. So I’m embracing that chip and calling it Chocolate Chip.”

Earlier this year Dane created, wrote and hosted his own BBC Three/BBC One comedy show BAMOUS, which was watched by more than 7000,000 viewers.

Dane Baptiste will perform at Derby Theatre. Photo by Yoshitaka Kono.

Dane’s TV credits include Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Sunny D.