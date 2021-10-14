2. Chesterfield

Discover what your ancestors used to sing along to, ride about in and wear at the 1940s Market in Chesterfield town centre on October 28. Kalmazoo dance band will be entertaining throughout the day in New Square, a replica Spitfire will be outside the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square where you can learn about the role this aircraft played in the Second World War and you'll be able to see vintage vehicles including cars, fire engines and military vehicles. Market traders will be dressed in Forties outfits and there will be a competition for the best dressed stallholder. Find out more by visiting www.visitchesterfield.info/40s

Photo: Submitted