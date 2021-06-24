Heathers: The Musical makes its mark on Sheffield and Nottingham during first national tour

Heathers: The Musical. Photo by Pamela Raith.

The rock musical centres on bullying schoolgirls who suck weaker, more vulnerable pupils into their midst.

But when the newest recruit falls for a mysterious new arrival at the senior school and the gang leader is accidentally poisoned, will she go along with his plan to make it look like suicide and eliminate the cruel gang forever?

Heathers: The Musical runs at Nottingham Theatre Royal from August 31 to September 4 , 2021 and at Sheffield Lyceum from September 14-18, 2021.

Tickets for Nottingham from £17; go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for Sheffield from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.