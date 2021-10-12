Jay-Z and Ice Cube figure in wordsmith Harry Baker’s life story

Mathematician-turned-World-Slam-Poetry-Champion Harry Baker will celebrate numbers, words and life itself in a show touring to Sheffield this autumn.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:30 am

He will perform live at the City Hall on October 28, 2021, in a show entitled I Am 10,000.

Harry won his school's Battle of the Bands competition with a Jay-Z maths homage, his prime number poetry TED talk has been watched by millions online and he’s rapped in front of Ice Cube.

Tickets cost £15. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

READ THIS: Andre Rieu film screening at Chesterfield and Belper

Jay-Z