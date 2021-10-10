Bedknobs & Broomsticks will be delighting families at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 6 to 10 and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 26 to 30.

Dianne Pilkington, whose West End credits include Les Miserables, Wicked and Mamma Mia, will star as Miss Eglantine Price, the mysterious lady that three orphaned children are evacuated from wartime London to live with.

Charles Brunton will play Egalentine’s magic teacher, Professor Emelius Browne. Charles starred in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway.

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, the Rawlins children join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all. Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) will feature in the production.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

Performances start at 7.30pm. There will be matinees at 2pm on Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday October 28 and at 3pm on Saturday, October 30.

Tickets are priced from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk