New comedy Groan Ups from award-winning Mischief theatre company tours to Sheffield and Nottingham

Charlie Russell (Katie), Henry Shields (Archie), Nancy Zamit (Moon), Jonathan Sayer (Simon) in Groan Ups.

Groan Ups follows an unruly classroom of six year-olds on their journey through anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood.

The show will be presented at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 7 to 11, 2021 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

Groan Ups builds on Mischief’s reputation for staging smash-hit comedies including The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Tickets for the Sheffield performances cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for the Nottingham performances cost from £15.50, go to www.trch.co.uk.