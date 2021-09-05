New comedy Groan Ups from award-winning Mischief theatre company tours to Sheffield and Nottingham
Multi award-winning Mischief Theatre company will tour a new comedy about growing up to Sheffield and Nottingham.
Groan Ups follows an unruly classroom of six year-olds on their journey through anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood.
The show will be presented at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 7 to 11, 2021 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 29 to December 1, 2021.
Groan Ups builds on Mischief’s reputation for staging smash-hit comedies including The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
Tickets for the Sheffield performances cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for the Nottingham performances cost from £15.50, go to www.trch.co.uk.
