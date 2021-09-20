New date for Jenny Eclair show in Sheffield
TV comedian Jenny Eclair will be performing her rescheduled Sixty! (FFS!) live show in Sheffield this month.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:45 am
Jenny, who starred in Grumpy Old Women on television, will be reflecting on her sixth decade on planet Earth in her show at the city’s memorial hall on September 23, 2021.
What does life hold for Jenny now she’s in her Sixties and should Nordic walking poles be a legal requirement?
Tickets cost £24.25, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk. The show has been moved from May 27, 2021; previously bought tickets remain valid.