Oliver Award-winner Janie Dee stars in A Little Night Music at Buxton Opera House

Janie Dee stars in A Little Night Music at Buxton Opera House.

Janie will play Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music which opens at the Opera House on July 8.

She scooped multiple honours including the Olivier Award for best actress, Critics Circle Award and Evening Standard Award for her starring role in Alan Ayckbourn’s play Comic Potential.

Janie’s role as Phyllis Rogers Stone in Stephen Sondheim's Follies at the Royal National Theatre earned nominations for both Olivier and Evening Standard awards. She starred in Blithe Spirit with Angela Lansbury and has just played Diane in the new musical Am-Dram at Leicester Curve.

David Leonard will play the role of lawyer Fredrik Egerman. David is one of Britain's most established actors, recently playing Miss Trunchbull in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre's London production of Matilda. He appeared in the Royal National Theatre's production of The Pitmen Painters as Robert Lyon, and as Billy Flynn in Chicago at Leicester Curve. He also played Anthony Blunt in Alan Bennett's acclaimed play Single Spies.

Gabrielle Drake plays Madame Armfeldt. Her West End appearances include Mrs Erlynne in Lady Windemere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde and Belinda in Michael Frayn’s Noises Off. She has appeared in many productions at The Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, and starred in Paul Kerryson’s productions of The White Devil and Hay Fever in Leicester. Television appearances include The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, and the cult science fiction series UFO. She has written and co-compiled a book on her brother, singer-songwriter Nick Drake.

Paul Kerryson, director and chief executive of Buxton Opera House, said: "I am thrilled that Buxton International Festival and Buxton Opera House are joining their considerable forces to create a new production of Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler’s fabulous A Little Night Music with such a prestigious and talented cast.”,