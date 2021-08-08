Party like it's the roaring 20s when The Great Gatsby outdoor theatre show heads for Darley Dale

Heartbreak Productions will stage a theatrical adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story in the grounds of the Whitworth Centre on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Jazz band leader and top-notch storyteller Nick Carraway was working as a bond salesman in New York in the summer of 1922 when he met the mysterious party-throwing millionaire Jay Gatsby. Before long, Nick finds out that Gatsby and his cousin Daisy Buchanan (who conveniently lives nearby) used to be an item. Gatsby is still in love with Daisy, but Daisy is now married to the pretentious and unfaithful Tom.

Served up with a twist of iconic Heartbreak style, The Great Gatsby is the perfect way to mark 100 years since prohibition. Dress for the weather bring a chair or blanket to sit on, and don’t forget the picnic and prosecco (now that prohibition has been lifted!).

The show starts at 7pm and is suitable for viewers of nine years old and above. Running time is two hours and 20 minutes.

Tickets cost £15 (adult), £10 (child) or £45 (family). Go to https://whitworthcentre.org

