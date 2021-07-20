Telly's The Syndicate star Gaynor Faye tours to Sheffield and Nottingham in theatre premiere of Looking Good Dead

Gaynor Faye has been signed up for Looking Good Dead which will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham this summer.

Gaynor will be performing alongside former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt in the thriller which visits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from August 23 to 28, 2021 and Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 16 to 21,2022.

Playing the character Cheryl Armitage in BBC 1 hit series The Syndicate returned Gaynor to the television spotlight after she played Megan Macey in Emmerdale for seven years. Gaynor is also well-known for her role as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and her many other television credits include Fat Friends and Playing The Field.

On stage, Gaynor played Celia in the original West End production of Calendar Girls and Rose in the UK premiere and tour of Band of Gold. Gaynor played the Narrator in Jonathan Harvey’s comedy play Corrie! and Cathy in Wuthering Heights for Hull Truck.

Adam Woodyatt is the longest serving cast member in EastEnders having appeared continuously as Ian Beale since the show began in 1985. For his portrayal of the role he was honoured in 2013 with the Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2015 he won best actor at the British Soap Awards.

His performance in Looking Good Dead will be Adam’s first stage play since 1982 when he was 13 and appeared at the National Theatre in Tom Stoppard’s On The Razzle.

Looking Good Dead is Peter James’ fifth novel to be adapted for the stage. The story revolves around a man who inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Tickets for the rescheduled Nottingham performances start at £18.50, go to www.trch.co.uk. Those bought for the original dates, July 26 to 31, 2021, remain valid.