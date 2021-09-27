TV comedian Jason Byrne tours Audience Precipitation live show to Sheffield

Jason will perform at the city’s Memorial Hall on September 30, a rescheduled date after he was forced by last year’s pandemic to put on hold his 25th year of consecutive touring.

Expect the Irish funnyman to invite - or drag, as it has been known in the past – people up onto the stage during this laugh-out-loud, must-see show with a light drizzle of audience participation.

A strong presence on both stage and screen, Jason’s TV credits include: Live at the Apollo (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), Father Figure (BBC1), Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin) and Wild Things (Sky1).

