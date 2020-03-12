Amber Valley Borough Council exceeds target for building new homes

Amber Valley Borough Council exceeded its home-building target set by the government last year, figures reveal.

The council built slightly more homes than it was required to in 2018-19, according to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It was one of fewer than 60 per cent of local authorities in England to achieve its aim, leaving almost 36,000 houses unbuilt nationwide.

The annual Housing Delivery Test shows Amber Valley Borough Council delivered 594 homes, from a target of 388.

It also shows that the council has managed to match its requirements every year since 2016-17.

A total of 73 councils have been told they must revisit their local plan and outline 20 per cent more land for development than before.

A further eight local authorities, which achieved fewer than 45% of their target, will have their planning powers curbed and have to put national planning rules first.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “To support councils across the country to deliver good-quality housing, we need the government to provide much-needed investment and reforms to our broken planning system – to make it easier and cheaper to build.”

English local authorities built 247,000 homes in 2018-19, nine per cent more than the year before, thanks to some councils delivering above what was required of them.

Though the national totals exceed the Housing Delivery Test’s target, this falls short of the government’s eventual aim of building 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s .

Ms Neate added: “Councils have extremely limited funding and powers to build the homes they’re being asked for. What’s even more ridiculous is that the government’s targets don’t include a requirement to build any social housing, which are the genuinely affordable homes this country is crying out for.”

“We will never meet the government’s targets without building social homes – the last time anywhere near 300,000 homes a year were built, councils contributed more than 40 per cent of them.”