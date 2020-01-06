Bag your group or charity some extra help with community grants

Community groups and charities across Derbyshire are being invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are officially open for 2020, with more than £6 million to be shared across England throughout 2020 - and anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting communities.

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores across the country used to fund local projects.

And customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 local community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

Through their work in the community, Tesco’s community champions are able to raise awareness of this initiative and encourage local charities and organisations to apply and offer support.

And to help ensure the money goes to causes that matter, Tesco works with a community charity called Groundwork UK.

Groundwork is a national charity helping people improve their local communities.

It helped more than 7,000 groups across Britain carry out projects last year.

That unlocked 235,000 days of volunteering, improved 1,000 open spaces and delivered 4,000 qualifications.

Graham Duxbury, chief executive of Groundwork UK, added: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Find out more here.