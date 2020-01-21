Derbyshire farm shop and cafe is finalist in national awards

A Derbyshire farm shop and café has been unveiled as a finalist for a prestigious national award.

Having made the shortlist, Croots Farm Shop and Café at Farnah House Farm, Wirksworth Road, near Duffield, must now wait for the verdict of mystery shoppers before the overall winner is revealed at an awards ceremony at the National Farm Retail Awards (FRA) conference in Nottingham in early March.

Steve Croot, who runs the farm shop and café with his wife Kay, said: “These awards celebrate the best in farm retailers across the UK so we expect some pretty stiff competition. They are also the only awards to be judged by our fellow farm retailers so it’s great to be through to the final.

“It’s also a feather in the caps of our staff – the people behind the butcher’s counter, the deli counter, in the café and at the tills as well as our suppliers, many of whom are local.”

Croots Farm Shop and Café impressed judges in the ‘Small Farm Shop’ category. The awards also recognise outstanding farmers’ markets and trade suppliers.

FRA chairman Rob Copley said: “We wish every finalist the very best of luck. The calibre of entries was so high, to make the shortlist is an accolade in itself. We look forward to celebrating every single one of you at the awards gala dinner in March.”

The dinner is held on Tuesday, March 3, part of the FRA’s annual industry conference at the Nottingham Belfry, and will also feature a fresh line up of guest speakers who will deliver talks the following day.

Opened in 2008 by Steve and Kay at Kay’s family farm just outside Duffield, the shop and café has won numerous awards for its products, and Steve Croot was named ‘Derbyshire Local Food Hero 2014’ at the Derbyshire Food and Drink Awards.

In the 2016 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards, Croots won the accolade of ‘Outstanding Ambassador for Local Produce in Derbyshire’, while in 2017, Croots won the People’s Choice in the Midlands Award in the Family United Business Awards.

Croots Farm Shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Croots runs ‘Fresh Fish Thursdays’ between 9am and 1pm.