Hazelwood chemicals firm takes on record number of placement students

A Hazelwood chemicals firm has recruited a record number of placement students this year, drawn from universities across the UK.

The company has taken on 34 undergraduates who will be deployed throughout the company, 28 of them based at the Nether Lane headquarters.

The students are all in the third year of their degrees and although they have never worked in a business setting before, the company encourages them to make as full a contribution as possible.

Human resources manager Sam Bradbury said: “We began our student placement scheme a number of years ago as part of a fuller programme of working with universities.

“It has now grown to the extent that many departments could not function as effectively without the input of their students.”

Sam added: “We recruit only high calibre individuals who have repaid us by making the role their own and embracing the opportunity to bring their talents and capabilities to bear on whatever task they’re set.”

A year at Lubrizol is a highly sought-after placement and the company received hundreds of applications.

Around 14 per cent of the company’s current staff are former placement students or were recruited following an apprenticeship or a PhD partnership.

Most of this year’s cohort has been recruited from the two Nottingham universities, Derby and Leicester, but others will be moving much further to take up their post.

The company has created a new student role within its mechanical testing department, while other students will be in areas including human resources, chemistry, finance and procurement.

One of this year’s intake is Amy Turner, who is currently studying for a degree in international business at Nottingham Trent University and is working in Lubrizol’s global communications department.

She said: “I applied specifically for Lubrizol Hazelwood because I’m from the area and I knew it would be a good place to learn and develop academic skills in the workplace.

“I have already been carrying out a wide range of tasks, many of which I didn’t expect and are beyond the business-type responsibilities.”

She added: “I’m enjoying that, and the feeling of being treated as a full-time member of staff, not just a student.”